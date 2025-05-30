State Bank Of India Clerk Mains 2025 Result Expected Soon, Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. SBI Clerk Mains result will be declared for a total of 13,732 candidates . The SBI Clerk Mains exam were held on April 10 and 12, 2025, respectively. The result for SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 was declared on March 28, 2025.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will declare the result for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam soon. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their result on the official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Mains exam were held on April 10 and 12, 2025, respectively.

SBI Clerk Mains result will be declared for a total of 13,732 candidates for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales).

SBI Clerk Mains Exam : How To Check Your Result?

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

Navigate to the 'Careers' section and click on 'Current Openings'.

Find and click on "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)".

Click on 'SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025'.

Press ctrl plus f to search for your result by typing roll number.

Download and save your result for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Category-Wise Allotted Vacancies

Here is a list of category-wise vacancies allotted for the post of SBI Junior Associate:

Unreserved Category (UC): 5,870 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 3,001 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 2,118 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1,385 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,361 posts

SBI Clerk Mains Exam: After Result Process

Students who clear the SBI Clerk Mains exam will go through a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) to have their language proficiency assessed. Once they clear the test, they will be allowed to join as a full time SBI Clerk.

The preliminary examinations for the post of SBI Clerk were held on February 22,27,28 and March 1, 2025 and the result for the same was declared on March 28, 2025.