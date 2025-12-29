SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Check Expected Result Date, Other Details Here

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains examination result before the second week of January, 2026. Once released, candidates can check and download the results on the official website sbi.bank.in. Those who clear the SBI clerk mains examination and other formalities will become eligible for the post of Junior Associate at an initial basic pay of Rs 26,730.

The key allowances under the Clerk post include Dearness Allowance (Rs 7,161), House Rent Allowance (Rs 2,862), Transportation Allowance (Rs 850), Special Allowance (Rs 7,083) and Special Pay (Rs 1,200). Over 6,589 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts are expected to be filled across India.

Cut-Offs

As per report, the expected cut off for SBI Clerk Mains exam is estimated to range between 86 to 73. The cut off of the exam is dependent on many factors such as number of vacancies released, difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates who appeared for the exam and previous year's cut off marks.

SBI Clerk Mains Result: How To Download Mains Result?

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.bank.in.

On the homepage, click on "Careers" section.

Under the "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)" link, click on "Mains result".

Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

SBI Junior Associate Exam 2025: Number of vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,589 vacancies which are distributed among several categories, such as:

General Category: 2,225 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 788 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508 posts

The preliminary examination result was declared on November 4 and mains examination was held on November 21, 2025.