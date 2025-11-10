SBI Clerk Mains 2025: Exam On November 21, Call Letter Download Link Soon

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Junior Associate (Clerk) mains 2025 examination date. The exam will be held on November 21, 2025 (Tentative date), according to the official notice. Candidates can check and download the call letter/admit card on the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in, once released. The mains examination carries 200 marks and is held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Those who clear the mains will take the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

SBI Clerk Mains 2025: How To Download Call Letter?

Go to the official website of the bank, sbi.bank.in

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment of Junior Associates" under the current openings section

Select "Link For Download of Call Letters"

Enter your login credentials

Download and print your admit card for exam day use.

The clerk prelims result were released on November 5, 2025 for the examination conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025 in online mode for 100 marks.

SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Available

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,589 vacancies which are distributed among several categories, such as:

General Category: 2,225 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 788 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508 posts

Prelims were held in online mode for 100 marks. The mains examination carries 200 marks and is held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The LPT assesses the candidate's proficiency in local language.