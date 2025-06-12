State Bank Of India Clerk Mains Cut-Off List Expected Soon, Details Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The result for SBI Clerk Mains exam was declared on June 11, 2025.
- The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the cut-off for the SBI Clerk Mains examination soon
- Various factors contribute to the making of the cut-off list.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the cut-off for the SBI Clerk Mains examination soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the cut-off list on the official website, sbi.co.in.
SBI Clerk Mains Result: What Factors Affect the Cut-Off List?
Various factors contribute to the making of the cut-off list. Here is a list of factors that may contribute to the creation of cut-off list:
- Category of the candidates, whether they are of general, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), etc.).
- The total number of vacancies announced by SBI.
- Number of candidates who appeared for the exam
- Difficulty level of the exam
- Previous years' cut-off trends
SBI Clerk Mains Result: How To Download SBI Clerk Mains Result?
- Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.
- At the end of the page, click on "Careers".
- Then, click on "Recruitment Results".
- Under the "Recruitment of Junior Associates" notification, click on "Main Exam Result" to check the file containing the qualified candidates' roll numbers or click on "Marks Secured by the candidates" to check your marks for the examination.
- The file containing the roll numbers will be automatically downloaded.
- To check your marks, enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Click on "Submit" button.
- Your marks will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save your result for future reference.