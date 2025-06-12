State Bank Of India Clerk Mains Cut-Off List Expected Soon, Details Here

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The result for SBI Clerk Mains exam was declared on June 11, 2025

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the cut-off for the SBI Clerk Mains examination soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the cut-off list on the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Mains Result: What Factors Affect the Cut-Off List?

Various factors contribute to the making of the cut-off list. Here is a list of factors that may contribute to the creation of cut-off list:

Category of the candidates, whether they are of general, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), etc.).

The total number of vacancies announced by SBI.

Number of candidates who appeared for the exam

Difficulty level of the exam

Previous years' cut-off trends

SBI Clerk Mains Result: How To Download SBI Clerk Mains Result?