SBI Clerk Job 2025: Registration Begins For 6,589 Vacancies, Check Details

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially started the online application process for 6,589 Clerk (Junior Associate) posts from August 6, 2025. Interested candidates can now apply through the direct link provided on SBI's official website.

Out of the total vacancies, 5,180 are for regular posts and 1,409 are backlog vacancies. Category-wise, the distribution includes 2,255 posts for General, 788 for SC, 450 for ST, 1,179 for OBC, and 508 for EWS candidates.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university. Final year students can also apply, but they must obtain their degree by December 31, 2025.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years as of April 1, 2025. (Born between April 2, 1997 and April 1, 2005). Age relaxation will be provided as per government rules.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process consists of multiple phases. It begins with a Preliminary Exam, an online test carrying 100 marks. The next phase is the Main Exam, which includes 190 questions and carries 200 marks, with a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Additionally, a Language Proficiency Test is required for candidates who haven't studied the local language in Class 10 or 12. Notably, only the marks from the Main Exam are considered for preparing the final merit list. The final selection is contingent upon eligibility verification and qualifying in the local language test.

The examination schedule is as follows: Tier 1 Preliminary exam will be held in September 2025, and Tier 2 Mains exam will take place in November 2025.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: No fee

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 24,050 to Rs 64,480 as per the SBI pay structure.