SBI Clerk Waiting List 2025 Released For Junior Associates, Here's Direct Link To Check

SBI Clerk Waiting List 2025: The selection is provisional and subject to candidates clearing the local language proficiency test and completing document verification.

SBI Clerk Waiting List 2025: Earlier on June 11, the SBI had released Clerk mains result.

SBI Clerk Waiting List 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the first waiting list for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) to fill vacancies arising from non-joining and resignations. Candidates on the waitlist can check their status on the bank's official website, sbi.co.in.

How To Download the SBI Clerk Waiting List 2025

  • Visit SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, and go to the Careers section.
  • Click on the "Recruitment Results" tab.
  • Select the link for "Waiting List of Provisionally Selected Candidates".
  • View the PDF containing the names of shortlisted candidates.
  • Download and save the document for reference.

Here's Direct Link To Check 

Along with Junior Associates, SBI has also published the waiting list for its special recruitment drive in the Union Territory of Ladakh, covering Leh and the Kargil Valley, with 13 candidates shortlisted.

This waitlist opportunity arises due to candidates who either did not report for joining or resigned from their positions.

Earlier on June 11, the SBI had released Clerk mains result 2025 for 14,191 vacancies.

