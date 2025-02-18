SBI Hiring for 1,194 Posts, No Written Test Required

SBI Concurrent Auditor Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for the recruitment of Concurrent Auditor positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,194 vacancies. The last date to submit applications is March 15, 2025. However, the vacancies are only for retired bank officers of SBI and its erstwhile associate banks on a contract basis.

The official notification states: “Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Candidates must upload all required documents (assignment details, ID proof, age proof, etc.), failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/interview. The candidature/shortlisting of a candidate will be provisional and subject to satisfactory verification of all details/documents with the originals when the candidate reports for the interview (if called).”

SBI Concurrent Auditor Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of shortlisting and an interview. Meeting the minimum qualifications and experience does not guarantee an interview call. The Bank's Shortlisting Committee will set the criteria, and shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interview, which carries 100 marks. The qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank, and no correspondence will be entertained. The final merit list will be based on interview scores, with candidates ranked by age in case of a tie.

SBI Concurrent Auditor Recruitment 2025: Leaves

Retired officers will be entitled to 30 days of leave during the one-year engagement period, subject to approval from the Bank or the reporting authority. Sundays and holidays falling within the leave period will not be counted. The Bank reserves the right to approve or reject leave applications based on administrative requirements.