SBI Hiring For 2,964 Circle Based Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

SBI Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO) for the 2025-26 cycle. A total of 2,964 vacancies are available, including 2,600 regular positions and 364 backlog openings, across various circles nationwide. Eligible candidates can apply through the official SBI website until May 29.

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must hold a degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government. Candidates with professional qualifications like Engineering, Medicine, Chartered or Cost Accountancy are also eligible.

Work Experience



Candidates should have at least two years of work experience as an officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank as of April 30, 2025. They must also provide a certified job profile from their employer. If the work profile does not align with that of a Generalist Officer (Scale I) in SBI, the application may be rejected.

Age Requirements



Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of April 30, 2025 (born between May 1, 1995 and April 30, 2004). Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC (NCL): 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

Ex-Servicemen: 5 years

Language Proficiency



Candidates must be proficient in reading, writing, and speaking the local language of the circle they are applying for. Proof of language proficiency must be provided, preferably through Class 10 or 12 mark sheets.

Selection Procedure

The recruitment process involves three stages:

Online Test:

Objective Section (2 hours, 120 marks)

Descriptive Section (30 minutes, 50 marks - one essay and one letter)

Interview:

Worth 50 marks. Minimum qualifying marks are required for consideration in the final merit list.

Language Test:

Proficiency in the local language will be evaluated.

A final merit list will be compiled based on interview scores, category, and state preference.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750

SC/ST/PwBD: Exempted

Mode of Payment: Online via Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking, or UPI



Salary Structure



Selected candidates will be appointed in Junior Management Grade Scale-I with a basic pay of Rs 48,480. The pay scale ranges from Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920, along with applicable allowances such as DA, HRA/Lease Rental, and CCA. Candidates with two or more years of experience will receive one additional increment.

How To Apply

Visit sbi.co.in

Click on 'Recruitment of Circle Based Officers 2025' under the Careers section

Select 'Apply Online' and complete registration

Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and work details

Upload required documents, including photo, signature, thumb impression, and declaration

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Important Points To Note:

Candidates can apply for only one circle and must be willing to work in that circle if selected.

SBI employees working in clerical or supervisory roles and contract-based workers are not eligible.

Applicants must clear any pending dues with banks/NBFCs before joining.



Result and Cut-Off



The results will be announced within a month of the examination. SBI will release state- and category-wise cut-off marks separately on the official portal.

For more details and to access the official notification, visit the SBI recruitment page.