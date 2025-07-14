SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Deadline To Apply For 541 Posts Today, Check Details

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is closing applications today, July 14, 2025, for 541 Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Eligible graduates aged between 21 and 30 years can apply online at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website: sbi.co.in

Step 2. Go to the Careers section

Step 3. Click on Current Openings

Step 4. Find and open the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link

Step 5. Click on Apply Online

Step 6. Register and fill out the application

Step 7. Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 8. Submit the form and save a copy for future use

Important Dates

• Application & Fee Payment: June 24 to July 14, 2025

• Preliminary Exam Admit Card: 3rd or 4th week of July

• Preliminary Exam: July or August 2025

• Prelims Result: August or September 2025

• Main Exam Admit Card: August or September 2025

• Main Exam: September 2025

• Main Result: September or October 2025

• Interview & Group Exercises Call Letter: October or November 2025

• Final Stage (Interview/Group Exercise/Psychometric Test): October or November 2025

• Final Result: November or December 2025

• Pre-Exam Training (for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD): July or August 2025

Selection Process

The selection process consists of three phases. Phase 1 is a preliminary exam, which is an online objective test lasting 60 minutes with 100 marks. It includes sections on English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning, with no sectional cut-offs.

Phase 2 is the main exam, comprising an objective test with four sections: Reasoning & Computer, Data Analysis, General Awareness, and English, followed by a descriptive test. Sectional cut-offs apply, and candidates scoring well will progress to Phase 3.

In Phase 3, candidates undergo a Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, and Personal Interview. The final selection is based on marks from Phase 2 (weighted at 75%) and Phase 3.



Important Instructions

• Carefully read the official notification before applying

• Application is complete only after fee payment

• No hard copies need to be sent to SBI

• Use a valid email ID and mobile number for all communications

• Check all details before submitting the form - no changes allowed after submission

• Admit cards will be sent via email only

• Apply early to avoid last-minute server issues

• Selection is provisional until eligibility is verified