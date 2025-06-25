SBI PO Exam 2025 For 541 Posts: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Age Limit

SBI PO Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of 541 Probationary Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the bank's official portal. The last date to submit the application is July 14. The recruitment drive aims to fill officer-level positions across branches nationwide.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

To be eligible, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 30 years, calculated as per the cut-off date mentioned in the detailed advertisement.



How To Apply For SBI PO 2025-26

Visit the SBI official website, sbi.co.in

Click on the "Careers" section

Open the "Current Openings" and find the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link

Select "Apply Online" to begin registration

Fill in the required details, upload documents, and pay the application fee

Submit the application and download a copy for future reference

Click here for the direct application link

Selection Process

The selection process consists of three phases:

Phase 1: Preliminary Examination

An online objective test for 100 marks comprising the following sections:

Test No of Questions Marks Duration

English Language 30 30 20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes

Selection Criteria:

Approximately 10 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the Main Examination based on overall merit in the Preliminary Exam. There is no sectional cut-off.

Phase 2: Main Examination

This phase consists of both objective and descriptive tests, conducted online.

Objective Test:

Section No. of Questions Max Marks Duration

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 60 50 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 60 45 minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness 50 60 45 minutes

English Language 35 30 40 minutes

Total: 155 questions | 200 marks | Duration: 3 hours

Descriptive Test:

Type: Online

Topics: Email writing, report writing, situation analysis, précis writing

No of Questions: 3

Marks: 50

Duration: 30 minutes

Selection Criteria for Phase 3



(A) Sectional Cut-offs:



Minimum qualifying marks must be obtained in each objective and descriptive section. Cut-offs are determined based on the number of vacancies.

(B) Aggregate Score:



A merit list will be prepared category-wise based on the aggregate scores. Candidates up to three times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Phase 3.

Phase 3: Final Stage



This stage includes:

Psychometric Test - 20 marks

Group Exercise - 30 marks

Personal Interview - 50 marks

The Psychometric Test is conducted for personality profiling. Its findings may be considered during the interview process.

Final Selection



Candidates must qualify in both Phase 2 and Phase 3. The final merit list will be prepared by normalising marks obtained in:

Phase 2: 75% weightage

Phase 3: 25% weightage

Note: Marks obtained in Phase 1 (Prelims) will not be considered for final selection.

Important Dates

Online registration and application editing/modification June 24 to July 14

Payment of application fee June 24 to July 14

Download of Prelims call letters 3rd/4th week of July 2025

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam July / August 2025

Declaration of Prelims result August / September 2025

Download of Mains call letters August / September 2025

Phase 2: Main Examination September 2025

Declaration of Main result September / October 2025

Download of Phase 3 call letters October / November 2025

Phase 3: Psychometric Test, Group Exercise & Interview October / November 2025

Final result declaration November / December 2025

Pre-Exam Training (PET) Call Letters (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) July / August 2025

Conduct of PET July / August 2025

Key Instructions