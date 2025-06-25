SBI PO Exam 2025 For 541 Posts: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Age Limit

SBI PO Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of 541 Probationary Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the bank's official portal. The last date to submit the application is July 14. The recruitment drive aims to fill officer-level positions across branches nationwide.
Educational Qualification and Age Limit
To be eligible, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 30 years, calculated as per the cut-off date mentioned in the detailed advertisement.
Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 3,323 Posts, Check Direct Link To Apply
How To Apply For SBI PO 2025-26
- Visit the SBI official website, sbi.co.in
- Click on the "Careers" section
- Open the "Current Openings" and find the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link
- Select "Apply Online" to begin registration
- Fill in the required details, upload documents, and pay the application fee
- Submit the application and download a copy for future reference
Click here for the direct application link
Selection Process
The selection process consists of three phases:
Phase 1: Preliminary Examination
An online objective test for 100 marks comprising the following sections:
Test No of Questions Marks Duration
- English Language 30 30 20 minutes
- Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes
- Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes
Selection Criteria:
Approximately 10 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the Main Examination based on overall merit in the Preliminary Exam. There is no sectional cut-off.
Phase 2: Main Examination
This phase consists of both objective and descriptive tests, conducted online.
Objective Test:
Section No. of Questions Max Marks Duration
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 60 50 minutes
Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 60 45 minutes
General/Economy/Banking Awareness 50 60 45 minutes
English Language 35 30 40 minutes
Total: 155 questions | 200 marks | Duration: 3 hours
Descriptive Test:
- Type: Online
- Topics: Email writing, report writing, situation analysis, précis writing
- No of Questions: 3
- Marks: 50
- Duration: 30 minutes
Selection Criteria for Phase 3
(A) Sectional Cut-offs:
Minimum qualifying marks must be obtained in each objective and descriptive section. Cut-offs are determined based on the number of vacancies.
(B) Aggregate Score:
A merit list will be prepared category-wise based on the aggregate scores. Candidates up to three times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Phase 3.
Phase 3: Final Stage
This stage includes:
- Psychometric Test - 20 marks
- Group Exercise - 30 marks
- Personal Interview - 50 marks
The Psychometric Test is conducted for personality profiling. Its findings may be considered during the interview process.
Final Selection
Candidates must qualify in both Phase 2 and Phase 3. The final merit list will be prepared by normalising marks obtained in:
- Phase 2: 75% weightage
- Phase 3: 25% weightage
Note: Marks obtained in Phase 1 (Prelims) will not be considered for final selection.
Important Dates
- Online registration and application editing/modification June 24 to July 14
- Payment of application fee June 24 to July 14
- Download of Prelims call letters 3rd/4th week of July 2025
- Phase 1: Preliminary Exam July / August 2025
- Declaration of Prelims result August / September 2025
- Download of Mains call letters August / September 2025
- Phase 2: Main Examination September 2025
- Declaration of Main result September / October 2025
- Download of Phase 3 call letters October / November 2025
- Phase 3: Psychometric Test, Group Exercise & Interview October / November 2025
- Final result declaration November / December 2025
- Pre-Exam Training (PET) Call Letters (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) July / August 2025
Conduct of PET July / August 2025
Key Instructions
- Online registration is complete only after the application fee is successfully paid before the deadline.
- No hard copies of documents are required to be submitted to the bank.
- Keep your registered email ID and mobile number active to receive communications such as call letters and interview updates.
- Ensure all application details are accurate before submission; changes cannot be made after the application window closes.
- Requests for changes in category or other details post-submission will not be entertained.
- Call letters will be issued via email only; no hard copies will be sent.
- Submit the application well before the deadline to avoid server issues. SBI is not responsible for any technical failures or delays.
- Take a printout of the system-generated application form after successful submission for future reference.