SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: When, Where, How To Access Scorecards Once Released

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims Exam Result 2025 is expected to be released anytime between the third week of August and September. The exams were conducted on August 2, August 4, and August 5 at various centers across the country.

The exact date and time for the announcement of results are yet to be confirmed by the bank. According to the information bulletin, the preliminary results will be declared in August or September 2025.

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the official website: sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Those who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible for the main examination, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025. Admit cards for the mains will be issued about a week prior to the examination.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular vacancies while 41 are backlog vacancies.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How To Check