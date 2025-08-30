Advertisement

SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Of the 600 vacancies, 500 are for regular candidates and 41 are regular backlog vacancies. For Scheduled Caste (SC), 75 (Regular) and 5 (Backlog) are reserved

SBI PO Prelims: check your scores by clicking on the "Marks secured by candidates"

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary 2025 result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the bank- sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination was held on August 4, 2025 to fill 600 vacancies.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Vacancies Available

 

Category Vacancies
Regular + Backlog500 + 41
Scheduled Caste (SC)75 (Regular) and 5 (Backlog)
Scheduled Tribe (ST)37 (Regular) + 36 (Backlog)
Other Backward Classes (OBC)135
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)50 
 Unreserved Category (UR)203 

 

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The selection process includes there phases- Preliminary Examination (Phase -I), Main Examination (Phase- II) and Phase - III

Preliminary Examination
    •    Duration: 1 hour
    •    Total Questions: 100 (1 mark each)
    •    Subjects: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability

Main Examination (Phase-II)
    •    Duration: 3 hours
    •    Total Questions: 170 | Total Marks: 200
    •    Sections:
    •    Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
    •    Data Analysis & Interpretation
    •    General Awareness / Economy / Banking Knowledge
    •    English Language

Descriptive Paper (part of Phase-II)
    •    Duration: 30 minutes
    •    Marks: 50
    •    Tests: Email, Report, Situation Analysis, Precis Writing

Phase-III
    •    Psychometric Test (Personality Profiling)
    •    Group Exercise: 20 marks
    •    Interview: 30 marks

SBI PO Prelims 2025: How To Download PO Preliminary Result?

  • Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.
  • Scroll down the homepage and click on "Careers".
  • Then, click on "Recruitment Results".
  • Click on "Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2025-2026".
  • You can check your scores by clicking on the "Marks secured by candidates" and roll-number wise result by clicking on the "Prelims Result".
  • Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth to check your scores.

 

