SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary 2025 result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the bank- sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination was held on August 4, 2025 to fill 600 vacancies.
SBI PO Prelims 2025: Vacancies Available
|Category
|Vacancies
|Regular + Backlog
|500 + 41
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|75 (Regular) and 5 (Backlog)
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|37 (Regular) + 36 (Backlog)
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|135
|Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|50
|Unreserved Category (UR)
|203
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Exam Pattern
The selection process includes there phases- Preliminary Examination (Phase -I), Main Examination (Phase- II) and Phase - III
Preliminary Examination
• Duration: 1 hour
• Total Questions: 100 (1 mark each)
• Subjects: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability
Main Examination (Phase-II)
• Duration: 3 hours
• Total Questions: 170 | Total Marks: 200
• Sections:
• Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
• Data Analysis & Interpretation
• General Awareness / Economy / Banking Knowledge
• English Language
Descriptive Paper (part of Phase-II)
• Duration: 30 minutes
• Marks: 50
• Tests: Email, Report, Situation Analysis, Precis Writing
Phase-III
• Psychometric Test (Personality Profiling)
• Group Exercise: 20 marks
• Interview: 30 marks
SBI PO Prelims 2025: How To Download PO Preliminary Result?
- Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.
- Scroll down the homepage and click on "Careers".
- Then, click on "Recruitment Results".
- Click on "Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2025-2026".
- You can check your scores by clicking on the "Marks secured by candidates" and roll-number wise result by clicking on the "Prelims Result".
- Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth to check your scores.