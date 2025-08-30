SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary 2025 result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the bank- sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination was held on August 4, 2025 to fill 600 vacancies.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Vacancies Available

Category Vacancies Regular + Backlog 500 + 41 Scheduled Caste (SC) 75 (Regular) and 5 (Backlog) Scheduled Tribe (ST) 37 (Regular) + 36 (Backlog) Other Backward Classes (OBC) 135 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 50 Unreserved Category (UR) 203

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The selection process includes there phases- Preliminary Examination (Phase -I), Main Examination (Phase- II) and Phase - III

Preliminary Examination

• Duration: 1 hour

• Total Questions: 100 (1 mark each)

• Subjects: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability

Main Examination (Phase-II)

• Duration: 3 hours

• Total Questions: 170 | Total Marks: 200

• Sections:

• Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

• Data Analysis & Interpretation

• General Awareness / Economy / Banking Knowledge

• English Language

Descriptive Paper (part of Phase-II)

• Duration: 30 minutes

• Marks: 50

• Tests: Email, Report, Situation Analysis, Precis Writing

Phase-III

• Psychometric Test (Personality Profiling)

• Group Exercise: 20 marks

• Interview: 30 marks

SBI PO Prelims 2025: How To Download PO Preliminary Result?