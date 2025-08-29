SBI PO Prelims Result Expected To Be Released In September, Check Selection Process, Other Details

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary 2025 result in the month of September. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the bank- sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO preliminary examination was conducted on August 4, 2025 to fill a total of 600 vacancies.

SBI Probationary Officer 2025 Prelims: How To Download SBI PO Result?- Step By Step Guide

Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.

Scroll down the homepage and click on "Careers".

Then, click on "Recruitment Results".

Click on "Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2025-2026".

You can check your scores by clicking on the "Marks secured by candidates" and roll-number wise result by clicking on the "Prelims Result".

Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth to check your scores.

SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result: Number of Vacancies Available

Of the 600 vacancies, 500 are for regular candidates and 41 are regular backlog vacancies.

For Scheduled Caste (SC), 75 (Regular) and 5 (Backlog) are reserved.

37 (Regular) + 36 (Backlog) for Scheduled Caste (SC), 135 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 50 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 203 for Unreserved Category (UR).

SBI PO Examination 2025: Selection Process

The SBI recruitment consists of a preliminary examination followed by a main examination and phase 3. The preliminary examination is held for a duration of 1 hour with 100 questions asked, each carrying a weightage of 1 mark. Questions are asked from three subjects, namely - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

The main examination consists of Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge and English Language and is held for a duration of 3 hours for 200 marks and 170 questions. The main examination is followed by a Descriptive paper which tests the communication skills of students through Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing. It is held for a duration of 30 minutes for 50 marks. Main exam and descriptive paper are part of the Phase-II of the recruitment process.

The Phase-III comprises of a Psychometric test for personality profiling followed by a Group exercise (20 marks) and Interview (30 marks).