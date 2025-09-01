SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result Declared, Download Directly Here, Check After Result Process

SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary 2025 result today, September 1, 2025. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the bank- sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination was held on August 4, 2025 to fill 600 vacancies.

SBI Probationary Officer 2025 Prelims: How To Download SBI Probationary Officer Result?

Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.

Scroll down the homepage and click on "Careers".

Then, click on "Recruitment Results".

Click on "Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2025-2026".

You can check your scores by clicking on the "Marks secured by candidates" and roll-number wise result by clicking on the "Prelims Result".

Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth to check your scores.

Here is the direct link (updated) to download SBI PO Result- "SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result". (This link directy leads to SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result, Keep Refreshing)

The direct link is working now, students can check their SBI PO Prelims 2025 result through the direct link provided below.

SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result: Number of Vacancies Available

Of the 600 vacancies, 500 are for regular candidates and 41 are regular backlog vacancies. For Scheduled Caste (SC), 75 (Regular) and 5 (Backlog) are reserved. 37 (Regular) + 36 (Backlog) for Scheduled Caste (SC), 135 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 50 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 203 for Unreserved Category (UR).

SBI PO Examination 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for SBI Probationary Officer includes a preliminary examination followed by a main examination and phase 3 tests. The preliminary examination is conducted for a duration of 1 hour for 100 questions, each carrying a weight of 1 mark. Questions are asked from three subjects- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

The main examination consists of Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge and English Language and is held for a duration of 3 hours for 200 marks and 170 questions. The main examination is followed by a Descriptive paper which tests the communication skills of students through Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis and Precis Writing. It is held for 30 minutes for 50 marks. Main exam and descriptive paper are part of the Phase-II of the recruitment process.

The Phase-III includes a Psychometric test for personality profiling followed by a Group exercise (20 marks) and Interview (30 marks)