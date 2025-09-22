Advertisement

SBI PO Mains 2025 Result: Check Expected Date, After Result Process

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: SBI will soon release the PO examination result. Those who clear it will move on to the Phase 3, which includes a Psychometric test.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The recruitment process includes a Phase 1, 2 and 3.

SBI PO Mains Exam Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) mains 2025 examination result soon for the recruitment of 600 posts. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the bank- sbi.bank.in.

The mains examination was held on September 13, 2025 in the morning shift for candidates who had cleared the preliminary examination, conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.

How To Download SBI PO Mains Result 2025?

  • Visit the official SBI website of SBI - sbi.bank.in.
  • Click on "Careers" section.
  • Click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 link
  • Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
  • Download the admit card and save a copy for future use.
  • Take a printout and carry it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

The recruitment process includes a Phase 1, 2 and 3. Phase one is the preliminary examination while phase 2 includes the main exam and a descriptive paper.

Candidates who clear the mains examination go through a descriptive test which tests their communication skills through Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis and Precis Writing. It is held for half an hour for 30 minutes. The last stage, Phase 3 comprises of a Psychometric test for personality profiling followed by a Group exercise (20 marks) and Interview (30 marks).

