SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On September 13, What's Next

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025. According to the official notification issued on September 2, 2025, the Mains exam will be conducted in the morning session on September 13, 2025.

SBI declared the PO Prelims 2025 results on September 1, 2025. The preliminary exam was held on August 2, 4, and 5, and candidates who cleared the cutoff are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination.

The SBI PO Mains 2025 admit cards are available for download on the official careers portal, sbi.co.in. Candidates are advised to log in and download their call letters well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

Steps to Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025

Visit the official SBI careers website: sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 link

Enter your registration number and password/date of birth

Download the admit card and save a copy for future use

Take a printout and carry it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies — including 500 regular posts and 41 backlog posts.

What's Next?

With the admit card released, candidates should now intensify their preparation for the SBI PO Mains exam. Unlike the prelims, the Mains exam tests in-depth knowledge, analytical ability, and descriptive writing skills. Candidates are advised to:

• Revise important topics from Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Data Analysis, and General Awareness.

• Practice mock tests regularly to improve speed and accuracy.

• Work on descriptive writing (essay and letter writing), which plays a crucial role in the final selection.

• Check exam-day guidelines carefully on the admit card, including reporting time, permitted items, and entry-related instructions.

The performance in the Mains exam will decide who moves forward to the Group Discussion (GD) and Interview round, which is the final stage of selection.