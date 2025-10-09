SBI PO Mains 2025 Result: When Will Mains Result Be Declared? Check Here

SBI PO Mains Exam Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to announce the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains 2025 examination result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official SBI website - sbi.bank.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 800 vacancies. Candidates who qualify in the mains examination will have to appear for a Descriptive Paper that evaluates communication skills through Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis, and Precis Writing. The test is conducted for 30 minutes and carries 50 marks. The mains and descriptive paper together form Phase-II of the recruitment process.

After clearing Phase-II, candidates proceed to Phase-III, which includes a Psychometric Test for personality profiling, followed by a Group Exercise (20 marks) and an Interview (30 marks).

The SBI PO Mains examination was held on September 13, 2025 (morning shift) for candidates who qualified the preliminary exam conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.

SBI PO Mains 2025 Result: How To Download SBI PO Mains Result 2025?

Visit the official SBI website of SBI - sbi.bank.in.

Click on "Careers" section.

Then, click on the SBI PO Mains result 2025 link

Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

SBI PO 2025: Selection Process

The selection for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) involves three stages - Preliminary Examination, Phase-II, and Phase-III Tests.

Preliminary Exam: Conducted for 1 hour, consisting of 100 questions (1 mark each) from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

Phase-II: Includes mains followed by descriptive test. The mains examination includes Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Awareness/Economy/Banking Knowledge, and English Language. It carries 200 marks, has 170 questions, and lasts for 3 hours.

Phase-III: Consists of a Psychometric Test, followed by a Group Exercise (20 marks) and Interview (30 marks).