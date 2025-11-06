SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) today released the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2025. Candidates who took the examination can now check their qualifying status on the bank's official website. The announcement advances the recruitment process for 541 PO vacancies across SBI branches nationwide.

The Mains examination, the second stage of the recruitment cycle, evaluated candidates' analytical ability, banking awareness, and reasoning skills. The result has been published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next phase - Psychometric Test, Group Discussion, and Interview.

How To Check SBI PO Mains Result 2025

Candidates can access their results online by following the steps below:

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Navigate to the Careers section and select Current Openings

Click on "SBI PO Mains Result 2025"

Enter registration number/roll number and date of birth/password

The result PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Here's direct link to access the SBI PO Mains Result 2025

Next Steps

Candidates shortlisted in the Mains exam will now be called for the Psychometric Test, followed by Group Discussion and Interview. The psychometric assessment aims to gauge behavioural and managerial competencies, while group exercises and the interview will further evaluate communication skills and leadership potential.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in all these stages combined.