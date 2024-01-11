SBI PO Mains Result 2023 Declared, Check Selection Process, Other Details

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: Group exercise and personal interview will commence from January 21.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI PO Mains Result 2023. Those who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website. The main examination was held on December 5 and 18, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,000 posts.

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: Steps To Check

Go to the official website

Select the careers option and click on the current opening

A new page will appear where the result link will be available

Click the link to access the PDF file containing the results

Check the result and download the page

Take a printout for future needs

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: Direct Link To Download Results

Further details for the final round will be shared separately by SMS/email with the shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who successfully pass the main examination will qualify for the psychometric test. As per the official notice, the psychometric test is scheduled to be conducted from January 16 onwards, and the group exercise and personal interview will commence from January 21.

SBI PO Exam Pattern:

The main examination was conducted online and consisted of an objective test of 200 marks and a descriptive test of 50 marks. The duration of the exam was 3 hours.

SBI PO Selection Process:

The State Bank of India conducts a three-stage recruitment process to shortlist candidates for probationary officer posts. To be shortlisted for SBI PO 2023-24, candidates will have to qualify in each stage, i.e., Prelims, Mains, and interview.