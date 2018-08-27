SBI PO Main Result 2018 Announced, Check Your Results From This Link

SBI PO recruitment final results will be released on November 1.

SBI PO Main Result 2018: State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO Main 2018 result on the official website of the bank today. The SBI PO Main results 2018 are published on the official website, sbi.co.in. The results can be accessed from the career section of the website. Apart from that, we have uploaded the official SBI PO Main results on this link. The candidates who are searching for SBI PO Main results may open this link and check their results here.

The country's largest lender, SBI, had organised the PO Main exam on August 4, 2018.

As per the schedule released by SBI during the PO notification, now SBI will conduct the interview and group exercise process to complete the recruitment process.

According to the SBI PO Main results notification, further details in regards to the Group Exercise and Interview etc. will be advised to the selected candidates by SMS or e-mail separately.

According to the schedule, the SBI PO Interviews will begin from September 24 and continue till October 12. The selected candidates may expect to download the interview admit cards from September 1, 2018.

A notification published on the official website of SBI PO 2018 recruitment process had earlier said that the results are expected to be declared by August 31, 2018.

SBI PO 2018 results: How to check from official website

Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Phase - III (Group Exercise Interview) can be checked from the PDF file given here:

