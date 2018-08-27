SBI PO Main Result 2018 Declared @ Sbi.co.in, Check Your Results Here

SBI PO result 2018: The results have been published on sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Main Result 2018: SBI or State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Main 2018 exam result on the official website today. A notification published on the official website of SBI PO 2018 recruitment had said earlier that the results were expected to be declared by August 31, 2018. The SBI PO Main results are published on the official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Main results (pdf file) has also been reproduced in this report. The SBI PO Main exam was held on August 4, 2018. SBI PO Prelims results were declared in July third week.

As per the schedule released by SBI during the PO notification, now the country's largest lender will conduct the interview and group exercise process to complete the recruitment process.

According to the schedule, the SBI PO Interviews will begin from September 24 and continue till October 12. The selected candidates may expect to download the interview admit cards from September 1, 2018.

SBI PO recruitment final results will be released on November 1.

SBI PO Main 2018 results: Check Here

Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Phase - III (Group Exercise & Interview) can be checked from this PDF file given here:

According to the SBI results notification, further details (Group Exercise & Interview etc.) will be advised to the selected candidates by SMS or e-mail separately.

SBI PO 2018 results: How to check from official website

Follow these steps to check your SBI PO 2018 results:

Step I: Visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in

Step II: Click on the career section of the website provided on the homepage

Step III: There, go to Probationary Officers recruitment link.

Step IV: Click on the results link provided there.

Step V: On next page, check your roll numbers

