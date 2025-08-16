SBI Probationary Officer 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

SBI Probationary Officer Result 2025: The State Bank of India is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary examination result for the academic year 2025-2026 in the last week of August, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO recruitment-drive is being held to fill a total of 541 posts- including 41 backlog vacancies across the country. The preliminary exams were conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025.

SBI PO Result 2025: How To Download SBI PO Result 2025?

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on "Careers".

Then, click on "Recruitment Results".

Select the SBI PO 2025 Result link.

Enter your registration number, roll number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Direct Link To Download Result "SBI PO Recruitment Results 2025".

Candidates who will qualify the examination will move to the Mains examination which is scheduled for September 2025. The admit card for the same are expected to be released one week before the exam.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the bank to stay updated regarding the result declaration.