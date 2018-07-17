SBI PO Prelims Result 2018 Declared @ Sbi.co.in; Check Now 

SBI PO Prelims Results 2018 Have Been Declared On Sbi.co.in, Check Now

SBI PO Result 2018: SBI PO prelims results or State Bank of India Probationary Officers Preliminary examination results 2018 have been released on the official website of the bank. The SBI PO results can be accessed from the website sbi.co.in or from the direct link sbi.co.in/careers. SBI conducted the PO Prelims exams on July first and second weeks. The next stage in the recruitment is SBI PO main examination which is scheduled to be held on August 4.

The window for hall ticket download for SBI PO main online exam will be opened on July 20, 2018 and SBI PO main examination results will be declared on August 20, 2018.

After the main examination, as part of SBI PO recruitment, the interview and group exercise process will be done from September 24 to October 12. The interview admit cards will be released on September 1, 2018.

SBI PO recruitment final results will be released on November 1.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your SBI PO 2018 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the Latest Announcement tab from home page.

Step 3: There, go to Probationary Officers recruitment link.

Step 4: Click on the results link provided there.

Step 5: Check for your registration number in the pdf.

Candidates can also check for their registration number in the pdf below:

On the website wwwsbi.ac.in/careers, follow the steps from "Step Three" given above.

