SBI PO Prelims Result 2018 Expected Soon @ Sbi.co.in; Know How To Check Your Results

SBI PO results will will be available on the official website of the bank www.sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Prelims Results 2018: SBI or State Bank of India is expected to release SBI PO prelims results 2018 soon on the official website of the bank. The career section of country's largest lender has fixed July 15 as the date for releasing the SBI PO preliminary results for the exams held in July 1, 7 and 8. The results details will be available on the official website of the bank www.sbi.co.in. SBI had earlier notified recruitment of 2000 probationary officers. Apart from the 2000 vacancies, there are 118 vacancies for PWD candidates and 38 backlog vacancies for hearing impaired candidates.

The recruitment process which began with the commencement of online registration on April 21 and is expected to be concluded in November with the declaration of final result.

The SBI PO selection process conducted in three stages - SBI PO Preliminary Examination, SBI PO

Main examination, and Group Exercise and Interview.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: How to check

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018 @ Sbi.co.in/careers: Know How To Check Your Results

Follow these steps to check your SBI PO Prelims 2018 results:

Step I : Go to SBI official website, sbi.co.in

Step II : Click on the Latest Announcement tab.

Step III : Navigate through the links and click on the results link for SBI Po recruitment preliminary exam.

Step IV : Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth, and security code and click on submit.

SBI PO Recruitment 2018: Upcoming Important Dates

SBI PO prelims exam results: July 15, 2018

Download of call letter for SBI PO main online exam: July 20, 2018

Conduct of SBI PO main online examination -August 4, 2018

Declaration of SBI PO main result: August 20, 2018

Download call letter for interview: September 1, 2018

Conduct of group exercises & interview: September 24, 2018 to October 12, 2018

Declaration of SBI PO final result: November 1, 2018

Click here for more Jobs News