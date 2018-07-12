SBI PO 2018: Prelims Result This Week; Main Exam On August 4

SBI PO 2018: SBI PO 2018 Preliminary exam concluded on July 8, 2018. Now that the exam is over, the wait for the preliminary exam result has begun. As per the official notification, the result for the preliminary examination will be released on July 15, 2018. The preliminary exam, as per experts, was of moderate difficulty this year. The cut off is also expected to fall between 51 to 55 marks overall.

As per the expert analysis provided to us by Mayank Garg of Career Launcher, the cut-off for general category candidates can fall between 51 and 55, for OBC category candidates can fall between 48 and 52, for SC category candidates can fall between 43 and 47 and finally for ST category candidates can fall between 31 and 35.

The result will be released on the SBI official website. This year the merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall cut off and sectional cut offs will not be considered.

About 10 times the vacancies that have been advertised will be included in the merit list and will be called for the SBI PO Main Exam 2018. The Main exam is scheduled on August 4, 2018.

The call letters for SBI PO Main exam will be available for download from July 20, 2018. The Main examination will also be a computer based test. It will be of 3 hours duration and will have four sections - Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Economy/Banking Awareness, and English Language.

