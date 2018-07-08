SBI PO Prelims Over, Results Expected Soon; Read Exam Analysis, Other Details Here

SBI PO prelims results 2018 is expected on July 15

SBI PO Analysis: State Bank of India (SBI) recruitment section had started the SBI PO preliminary exam on July 1 and today was the last day of one of the sought after banking recruitment exams. Spanning a period of one week (ending July 08, 2018), the exam was being held in four time slots: 2 each in morning and evening. The SBI PO Prelims were held in three days, on July 1, July 7 and July 8. The SBI PO Prelims results are expected on July 15, 2018.

The results will be released on the official website of the largest bank in the country, sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Prelims Day 3, Slot 3 Analysis

According to Mayank Garg of Career Launcher, in Slot 3 of day three of SBI PO prelims exam, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

Section Total Questions Level of Difficulty Good Attempts Time Taken (In Minutes) English Language 30 Moderate 20-23 20 Quantitative Aptitude 35 Moderate 19-21 20 Reasoning Ability 35 Moderate 18-21 20 Total 100 Moderate 57-65 60

In SBI PO prelims exam, a total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi.

Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

English Language Section

Mr. Garg also said Reading Comprehension (RC) was moderate-moderate.

Topic Number of questions Level of Difficulty Reading Comprehension 6 Moderate-Difficult Para-jumbles 5 Easy-Moderate Fill in the Blank (Double FIB) 6 Easy-Moderate Spot the Error (Old Pattern) 7 Moderate Cloze Test 6 Easy-Moderate

"The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," he added.

Data Interpretation

Regarding the DI, he said the section was calculative and time taking.

Topic Number of questions Level of Difficulty Number Series (Wrong Number Series) 5 Moderate-Difficult Comparison of two quantities: Quantity I and Quantity II (Ages, Average, TSD – Boat and Stream, etc.) 5 Moderate-Difficult Comparison of variables (Quadratic Equations) 5 Easy-Moderate DI (Bar Graph) 5 Moderate-Difficult DI (Table) 5 Easy-Moderate Simple Interest/Compound Interest 1 Easy-Moderate Profit, Loss and Discount 1 Moderate Partnership 1 Moderate Ratio and Proportion 1 Easy-Moderate Miscellaneous (Quant based) 1 Easy-Moderate Data Sufficiency 5 Easy-Moderate

"The questions on Number Series were moderate to difficult. The Arithmetic-based questions were primarily from Partnership, Profit, Loss & Discount, Time, Speed and Distance, SI/CI, etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," he reviewed.

Reasoning Ability

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty AR (Data Arrangement – Comparison based - 2 variables) 5 Moderate-Difficult AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 variables) 5 Easy-Moderate AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 Parallel Rows - -facing north/south - 2 variables) 5 Easy-Moderate Blood Relation – Set based 5 Easy-Moderate Mathematical Inequalities 4 Moderate-Difficult Coding-Decoding 5 Easy-Moderate Direction –Set based 3 Easy-Moderate Coding-Decoding – Single 1 Easy-Moderate Word Arrangement 1 Easy-Moderate Odd One Word 1 Easy-Moderate

"Analytical reasoning sets were moderate-lengthy, not easy. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," he added.

Sectional and overall expected cut-off of SBI PO Prelims Exam 2018

Subject General OBC SC ST English Language (Out of 30) 8.5 -10.5 5.5-7.5 5.5-7.5 5.5-7.5 Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35) 10 -12 6.5-8.5 6.5-8.5 6.5-8.5 Reasoning Ability (Out of 35) 6 – 8 3.5-5.5 3.5-5.5 3.5-5.5 Overall Objective Test (Out of 100) 51-55 48-52 43-47 31-35

Mr. Garg suggested cut-off of 51-55, 48-52, 43-47 and 31-35 for General, OBC, SC and ST candidates respectively.

