SBI PO Prelims Over, Results Expected Soon; Read Exam Analysis, Other Details Here

SBI has concluded the SBIO PO Prelims examination today and check slot 3 analysis here.

Jobs | | Updated: July 08, 2018 19:58 IST
SBI PO prelims results 2018 is expected on July 15

SBI PO Analysis: State Bank of India (SBI) recruitment section had started the SBI PO preliminary exam on July 1 and today was the last day of one of the sought after banking recruitment exams. Spanning a period of one week (ending July 08, 2018), the exam was being held in four time slots: 2 each in morning and evening. The SBI PO Prelims were held in three days, on July 1, July 7 and July 8. The SBI PO Prelims results are expected on July 15, 2018. 

The results will be released on the official website of the largest bank in the country, sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Prelims Day 3, Slot 3 Analysis

According to Mayank Garg of Career Launcher, in Slot 3 of day three of SBI PO prelims exam, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

Section

Total Questions

Level of Difficulty

Good Attempts

Time Taken (In Minutes)

English Language

30

Moderate

20-23

20

Quantitative Aptitude

35

Moderate

19-21

20

Reasoning Ability

35

Moderate

18-21

20

Total

100

Moderate

57-65

60

In SBI PO prelims exam, a total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi.

Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

English Language Section

Mr. Garg also said Reading Comprehension (RC) was moderate-moderate.

Topic

Number of questions

Level of Difficulty

Reading Comprehension

6

Moderate-Difficult

Para-jumbles

5

Easy-Moderate

Fill in the Blank (Double FIB)

6

Easy-Moderate

Spot the Error (Old Pattern)

7

Moderate

Cloze Test

6

Easy-Moderate

"The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," he added.

Data Interpretation

Regarding the DI, he said the section was calculative and time taking.

 Topic

Number of questions

Level of Difficulty

Number Series (Wrong Number  Series)

5

Moderate-Difficult

Comparison of two quantities: Quantity I and Quantity II (Ages, Average, TSD – Boat and Stream, etc.)

5

Moderate-Difficult

Comparison of variables (Quadratic Equations)

5

Easy-Moderate

DI (Bar Graph)

5

Moderate-Difficult

DI (Table)

5

Easy-Moderate

Simple Interest/Compound Interest

1

Easy-Moderate

Profit, Loss and Discount

1

Moderate

Partnership

1

Moderate

Ratio and Proportion

1

Easy-Moderate

Miscellaneous (Quant based)

1

Easy-Moderate

Data Sufficiency

5

Easy-Moderate

"The questions on Number Series were moderate to difficult. The Arithmetic-based questions were primarily from Partnership, Profit, Loss & Discount, Time, Speed and Distance, SI/CI, etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," he reviewed.

Reasoning Ability

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

AR (Data Arrangement – Comparison based - 2 variables)

5

Moderate-Difficult

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 variables)

5

Easy-Moderate

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 Parallel Rows - -facing north/south - 2 variables)

5

Easy-Moderate

Blood Relation – Set based

5

Easy-Moderate

Mathematical Inequalities

4

Moderate-Difficult

Coding-Decoding

5

Easy-Moderate

Direction –Set based

3

Easy-Moderate

Coding-Decoding – Single

1

Easy-Moderate

Word Arrangement

1

Easy-Moderate

Odd One Word

1

Easy-Moderate

"Analytical reasoning sets were moderate-lengthy, not easy. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," he added. 

Sectional and overall expected cut-off of SBI PO Prelims Exam 2018

SBI PO Prelims 2018 Analysis: Check cut-off details here 

Subject

General

OBC

SC

ST

English Language (Out of 30)

8.5 -10.5

5.5-7.5

5.5-7.5

5.5-7.5

Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)

10 -12

6.5-8.5

6.5-8.5

6.5-8.5

Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)

6 – 8

3.5-5.5

3.5-5.5

3.5-5.5

Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)

51-55

48-52

43-47

31-35

Mr. Garg suggested cut-off of 51-55, 48-52, 43-47 and 31-35 for General, OBC, SC and ST candidates respectively.

