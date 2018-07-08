SBI PO Prelims Over, Results Expected Soon; Read Exam Analysis, Other Details Here

SBI PO Analysis: State Bank of India (SBI) recruitment section had started the SBI PO preliminary exam on July 1 and today was the last day of one of the sought after banking recruitment exams. Spanning a period of one week (ending July 08, 2018), the exam was being held in four time slots: 2 each in morning and evening. The SBI PO Prelims were held in three days, on July 1, July 7 and July 8. The SBI PO Prelims results are expected on July 15, 2018.
The results will be released on the official website of the largest bank in the country, sbi.co.in.
SBI PO Prelims Day 3, Slot 3 Analysis
According to Mayank Garg of Career Launcher, in Slot 3 of day three of SBI PO prelims exam, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate.
Section
Total Questions
Level of Difficulty
Good Attempts
Time Taken (In Minutes)
English Language
30
Moderate
20-23
20
Quantitative Aptitude
35
Moderate
19-21
20
Reasoning Ability
35
Moderate
18-21
20
Total
100
Moderate
57-65
60
In SBI PO prelims exam, a total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi.
Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.
English Language Section
Mr. Garg also said Reading Comprehension (RC) was moderate-moderate.
Topic
Number of questions
Level of Difficulty
Reading Comprehension
6
Moderate-Difficult
Para-jumbles
5
Easy-Moderate
Fill in the Blank (Double FIB)
6
Easy-Moderate
Spot the Error (Old Pattern)
7
Moderate
Cloze Test
6
Easy-Moderate
"The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," he added.
Data Interpretation
Regarding the DI, he said the section was calculative and time taking.
Topic
Number of questions
Level of Difficulty
Number Series (Wrong Number Series)
5
Moderate-Difficult
Comparison of two quantities: Quantity I and Quantity II (Ages, Average, TSD – Boat and Stream, etc.)
5
Moderate-Difficult
Comparison of variables (Quadratic Equations)
5
Easy-Moderate
DI (Bar Graph)
5
Moderate-Difficult
DI (Table)
5
Easy-Moderate
Simple Interest/Compound Interest
1
Easy-Moderate
Profit, Loss and Discount
1
Moderate
Partnership
1
Moderate
Ratio and Proportion
1
Easy-Moderate
Miscellaneous (Quant based)
1
Easy-Moderate
Data Sufficiency
5
Easy-Moderate
"The questions on Number Series were moderate to difficult. The Arithmetic-based questions were primarily from Partnership, Profit, Loss & Discount, Time, Speed and Distance, SI/CI, etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," he reviewed.
Reasoning Ability
Topic
Number of Questions
Level of Difficulty
AR (Data Arrangement – Comparison based - 2 variables)
5
Moderate-Difficult
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 variables)
5
Easy-Moderate
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 Parallel Rows - -facing north/south - 2 variables)
5
Easy-Moderate
Blood Relation – Set based
5
Easy-Moderate
Mathematical Inequalities
4
Moderate-Difficult
Coding-Decoding
5
Easy-Moderate
Direction –Set based
3
Easy-Moderate
Coding-Decoding – Single
1
Easy-Moderate
Word Arrangement
1
Easy-Moderate
Odd One Word
1
Easy-Moderate
"Analytical reasoning sets were moderate-lengthy, not easy. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," he added.
Sectional and overall expected cut-off of SBI PO Prelims Exam 2018
SBI PO Prelims 2018 Analysis: Check cut-off details here
Subject
General
OBC
SC
ST
English Language (Out of 30)
8.5 -10.5
5.5-7.5
5.5-7.5
5.5-7.5
Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)
10 -12
6.5-8.5
6.5-8.5
6.5-8.5
Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)
6 – 8
3.5-5.5
3.5-5.5
3.5-5.5
Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)
51-55
48-52
43-47
31-35
Mr. Garg suggested cut-off of 51-55, 48-52, 43-47 and 31-35 for General, OBC, SC and ST candidates respectively.
