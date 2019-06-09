SBI PO Prelims 2019: Check Day 2 Exam Analysis Here

SBI will be conducting PO preliminary examination on June 8, 9, 15 and 16.

State Bank of India or SBI, country's largest lender, is conducting one of its major recruitment process - SBI PO recruitment - these days and today was the second day of its prelims examination. SBI will be conducting preliminary examination for Probationary Officer (PO) selection on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. Admit cards for the SBI PO prelims have been released online. According to an expert, who reviewed the SBI PO prelims day 2, the level of the exam in the first slot was Moderate. Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking in Gradeup, also said the overall cut-off for general category is expected to be more than 60 marks.

SBI will fill up 2000 PO vacancies through two tier online examination and one interview round.

"The second day of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2019 is being held today across 4 slots, similar to day 1 yesterday. The level of the exam in the first slot was Moderate," he said.

"The Quantitative Aptitude section was Moderate with questions being calculative, while English language was easy with no major changes since day 1," he added.

"The reading comprehension was based on savings and retirement plans. The reasoning section was between Easy to Moderate with the section being lengthy. Some puzzles were tricky and time consuming," he said.

The SBI PO prelims examination consists of three sections-- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability-- totalling to 100 marks. This exam is a qualifying criteria for the SBI PO main exam.

Candidates numbering 10 times the total vacancies will be shortlisted for the main exam.

While reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude will have 35 questions each, the English language section will comprise 30 questions in total. Candidates will be allowed 20 minutes, each, to attempt each of the three sections.

There will be no sectional cut- off in the prelims for deciding the merit list of main exam.

