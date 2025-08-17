SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Released Soon: Here's How To Check

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the preliminary exam results either in August or early September 2025. The Prelims were held on August 2, 4 and 5 at multiple centres across the country.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers (POs), including 41 backlog posts.

When will SBI PO Prelims 2025 results be declared?

SBI has not released the exact date yet, but results are likely to be out by the end of August or early September 2025. Candidates who clear the Prelims will proceed to the Mains exam in September 2025. The admit card for the Mains is usually issued a week before the exam.

What was the exam pattern of SBI PO Prelims 2025?

The preliminary test had 100 objective-type questions.

Duration: 1 hour.

1 hour. Sections tested: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

How to check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025?

Once declared, candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Step 1. Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in.

Step 2. Go to the Careers section on the homepage.

Step 3. Select Recruitment Results.

Step 4. Click on the link for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.

Step 5. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth.

Step 6. Download the result PDF and keep a copy for future use.

What happens after SBI PO Prelims?

Qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the Mains exam.

Non-qualified candidates will not move to the next round.

The detailed schedule and instructions will be shared in the official notification along with the result.

Important tips for candidates

Keep your login credentials ready in advance. Check the SBI Careers portal regularly for updates. Stay prepared for the Mains exam in September, as the gap between Prelims results and Mains is usually short.