SBI PO Prelim Exam Begins

SBI PO Prelim Exam On June 8, 9, 15 and 16

The preliminary examination for selection to State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) post has begun. The exam will be held on June 9, 15 and 16 as well. Lakhs of job aspirants appear for the SBI PO and SBI clerk exam every year. For every bank job aspirant SBI and IBPS exams are the most important recruitment exams. For PO post, SBI selects candidates on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview. Candidates who qualify the prelim will be eligible to appear for the main exam and interview. The SBI PO prelim result will be released in the first week of July and the main exam will be held on July 20.

The prelim exam is a screening test for the main exam. The marks obtained in this exam will not be added to the final merit list. For the final list, the marks secured by the candidates will be converted to out of 75 marks and the mark obtained in the Group Exercises & Interview will be converted to out of 25 marks.

"Easy to Moderate Paper"

After the first day-first shift of the SBI PO prelim exam, candidates have said that the question paper was not difficult. The difficult level of the question paper was moderate. There were no questions from approximation, simplification, data sufficiency and comparison of quantities. "Considering the level of the exam, we expect the cut-off to be higher than last year. For general category we expect it to be higher than 56.75 this year," said Vijay Jha, Academic Head Banking at Gradeup.

Reportedly, more than 9.5 lakh candidates have registered for the SBI PO recruitment this year.

