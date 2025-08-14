SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Check

SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary exam 2025 result in August or September. The bank conducted the prelims exam on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025, across test centres nationwide. Successful candidates will move on to the Mains, scheduled for September 2025; mains admit cards are expected about one week before the exam.

The Prelims paper had 100 objective questions and ran for one hour. This recruitment drive seeks to fill 541 PO vacancies, including 41 backlog posts.

How to download your SBI PO Prelims result

Step 1. Go to the SBI website: sbi.co.in.

Step 2. Open the Careers section on the homepage.

Step 3. Click Recruitment Results.

Step 4. Select the link for SBI PO Prelims 2025 result.

Step 5. Enter your roll number/registration details and Date of Birth (or other required credentials).

Step 6. View, download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the Prelims must report for the Mains as per instructions in the result notification. Those who do not clear the Prelims will not be eligible for the next stage.

Aspiring officers are advised to keep their login details handy and to regularly check the SBI Careers page for the official announcement and further instructions.