SBI PO Mains 2025 Exam On September 13, Admit Cards To Be Out Soon

SBI PO Mains 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the schedule for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025. As per the notification issued on September 2, 2025, the Mains exam will be held in the morning session on September 13, 2025.

Prelims Result Announced

The SBI PO prelims 2025 results were published on September 1, 2025. The preliminary exam took place on August 2, 4, and 5, and successful candidates from this stage are now eligible to appear for the Mains.

Admit Card Release

SBI has confirmed that call letters/admit cards for the Mains will be uploaded soon on its careers portal, sbi.co.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for updates.

Steps to Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025

Visit the official SBI careers website, sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 link

Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth

Download the admit card and save it for future use

Take a printout and carry it to the exam centre along with valid ID proof

This recruitment cycle will fill a total of 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers, which includes 500 regular posts and 41 backlog posts.

Shortlisted candidates are advised to prepare accordingly and follow the exam-day instructions that will be provided in the admit card.

