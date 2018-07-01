SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2018: Read Expert Review Here

SBI PO prelims exam 2018: Read expert review here

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2018: Today was the first day of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2018. Spanning a period of one week (ending July 08, 2018), the State Bank of India (SB) Probationary Officers (PO) preliminary exam is being conducted in four time slots: 2 each in morning and evening. In SBI PO Prelims, a total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, are available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25. According to Careeer Launcher, the overall difficulty level and pattern of the exam was almost similar to that of the last year's exam.

Career Launcher sent us the exam review of SBI PO Prelims Slot 2 held today.

Section Total Questions Level of Difficulty Good Attempts Good Score Time Taken (In Minutes) English Language 30 Moderate 18-22 16-18 20 Quantitative Aptitude 35 Moderate 19-23 17-21 20 Reasoning Ability 35 Moderate 18-20 16-19 20 Total 100 Moderate 58-64 53-58 60

"Reading Comprehension (RC) was lengthy and difficult. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," an analysis by Career Launcher said.

According to Career Launcher, DI part was calculative and time taking and the overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

"Analytical reasoning sets were moderate-lengthy, not easy. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate," it said.

SBI PO Prelims 2018: Cut-Off details

According to Career Launcher, here are the sectional and overall expected cut-off of SBI PO Prelims Exam 2018:

Sectional and overall expected cut-off of SBI PO Prelims Exam 2018: Subject General OBC SC ST English Language (Out of 30) 8.5 -10.5 5.5-7.5 5.5-7.5 5.5-7.5 Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35) 12-Oct 6.5-8.5 6.5-8.5 6.5-8.5 Reasoning Ability (Out of 35) 6 – 8 3.5-5.5 3.5-5.5 3.5-5.5 Overall Objective Test (Out of 100) 51-55 48-52 43-47 31-35

SBI PO 2018 Preliminary Exam

The SBI PO 2018 Preliminary exam is a computer-based test. The exam will be of 1 hour duration and will have 100 objective questions. There will be 3 sections - English Language (30 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions). 20 minutes will be given to attempt each section.

