SBI PO 2018 Admit Card Today

Candidates can download the SBI PO admit card using their roll number or registration number and date of birth or password.
The SBI PO prelims will be held on July 1, 7 and 8, 2018. The result of SBI PO prelims will be declared on July 15, 2018. The main exam will be held on August 4, 2018.
The result of SBI PO 2017 main exam was declared on July 4, 2017.
For this year, SBI has already released the pre-exam trainingcall letter. The pre-exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community will begin today till June 23, 2018. The training will be held at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Ernakulam, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Toora, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.
CommentsSBI will declare the final result of the recruitment in November 2018.
