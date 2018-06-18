SBI PO 2018 Admit Card Today

Registered candidates can download the SBI PO admit card 2018 from the official website sbi.co.in as and when it is declared.

June 18, 2018
New Delhi:  State Bank of India (SBI) will release the PO admit card today. Admit cards will be released for the PO preliminary exam will be released today. As of now the exact time for releasing the SBI PO admit card is not known yet. Registered candidates can download the SBI PO admit card from the official website sbi.co.in as and when it is declared. Candidates will be allowed to download the admit card till the exam day so that they get sufficient time. In addition to this, the admit card portal will be slow immediately after the release of admit card.

Candidates can download the SBI PO admit card using their roll number or registration number and date of birth or password.

The SBI PO prelims will be held on July 1, 7 and 8, 2018. The result of SBI PO prelims will be declared on July 15, 2018. The main exam will be held on August 4, 2018.

The result of SBI PO 2017 main exam was declared on July 4, 2017.

For this year, SBI has already released the pre-exam trainingcall letter. The pre-exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community will begin today till June 23, 2018. The training will be held at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Ernakulam, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Toora, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

SBI will declare the final result of the recruitment in November 2018.

