SBI PO Admit Card 2018 Expected Today; Preliminary Exam In July

SBI PO Admit Card for preliminary exam is expected to be released today. New Delhi: SBI PO 2018: SBI PO 2018 admit cards for preliminary exam will be available for downloading today. The PO admit cards have not been released yet but will be released today as per the official schedule published by State Bank of India at the time of SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notification. Candidates who have successfully completed their application for the exam will be able to download their admit cards up till the day of the exam.



The SBI PO 2018 Preliminary exam will be conducted on July 1, 7 and 8, 2018.



After the SBI PO Admit cards are released, candidates would have to login to their candidate's account created at the time of to download the same. In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the helpline at telephone no. 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM on working days) or lodge their query on http://cgrs.ibps.in. Candidates should mention 'RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA-2018' in the subject of the email.



SBI PO 2018 Preliminary Exam



The SBI PO 2018 Preliminary exam will be a computer-based test. The exam will be of 1 hour duration and will have 100 objective questions. There will be 3 sections - English Language (30 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions). 20 minutes will be given to attempt each section.



