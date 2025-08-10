State Bank Of India Probationary Officer Preliminary Result To Be Out Soon, Details Here

SBI PO Exam Result Date 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary examination 2025 result in the month of August or September. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO examinations were conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 across the country.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How To Download Prelims Result?

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

Click on "Careers" section, on the last of the homepage.

Then, click on "Recruitment Results".

Select the result for SBI PO Prelims 2025.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will become eligible for the Mains examination which is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025. Admit card for the mains are expected to be released a week prior to the examination date.

The preliminary examination consisted of 100 questions, each worth 1 mark, and had a duration of one hour.

The SBI PO exams are being conducted to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies including 41 backlog vacancies.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the bank to stay updated regarding the result declaration.