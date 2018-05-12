SBI PO 2018 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now

Bank job aspirants, who have not applied yet, should apply at the earliest. SBI will recruit for close to 2000 Probationary Officer posts, this year.

May 12, 2018
New Delhi:  Online registration for State Bank of India PO recruitment to end tomorrow. Bank job aspirants, who have not applied yet, should apply at the earliest. SBI will recruit for close to 2000 Probationary Officer posts, this year. Online registration including editing or modification of the application form can be done till May 13, 2018. After completing the registration process, the Bank will prepare for conducting the exam. The next process will be to prepare a list of valid applications registered for the exam. SBI will release admit cards for the prelims on June 18, 2018.
 

Before releasing the PO 2018 prelims admit card, SBI will release the admit cards for the week long pre exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community. PO 2018 pre exam training will be released on May 28, 2018.

SBI PO 2018 recruitment is expected to be completed in November. Main exam will be held in July and the personal interview round will be in September- October 2018.

In PO 2018 recruitment, SBI has decided to remove 'sectional cut off' criterion for both prelims and main exam. Candidates will be shortlisted to the main exam on the basis of the overall cut off. This year the Bank, will shortlist only 10 times the vacancies for the main exam. Read in full

On the other hand, NABARD conducted Assistant Manager prelims today. Out of the total number of vacancies, 46 are for general discipline; again out of which 4 will be reserved for candidates belonging to PWBD category. The main exam, for those who qualify the prelims, will be held on June 6, 2018.

