SBI PO 2018 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now

Being a Probationary Officer with SBI allows you a chance to learn, grow and get experience in a number of different operations and departments. Wait no more and apply today to work with us <https://t.co/y0xxzZHn94> Last Date to Apply- 13/05/2018 pic.twitter.com/bxGY8LKjhR— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 8, 2018
Before releasing the PO 2018 prelims admit card, SBI will release the admit cards for the week long pre exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community. PO 2018 pre exam training will be released on May 28, 2018.
SBI PO 2018 recruitment is expected to be completed in November. Main exam will be held in July and the personal interview round will be in September- October 2018.
In PO 2018 recruitment, SBI has decided to remove 'sectional cut off' criterion for both prelims and main exam. Candidates will be shortlisted to the main exam on the basis of the overall cut off. This year the Bank, will shortlist only 10 times the vacancies for the main exam. Read in full
CommentsOn the other hand, NABARD conducted Assistant Manager prelims today. Out of the total number of vacancies, 46 are for general discipline; again out of which 4 will be reserved for candidates belonging to PWBD category. The main exam, for those who qualify the prelims, will be held on June 6, 2018.
Click here for more Jobs News