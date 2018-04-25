No Section Wise Cut Off In SBI PO 2018 Prelims, Overall Cut Off Expected To Be Higher

Candidates will be shortlisted to the main exam on the basis of the overall cut off.
What majorly seems to be a relaxation for SBI PO aspirants is actually something different. In PO 2018 recruitment, SBI will not set any sectional cut off in the preliminary examination. Candidates will be shortlisted to the main exam on the basis of the overall cut off. But this year the Bank, will shortlist only 10 times the vacancies for the main exam. This indicates the overall cut off may go higher for SBI PO 2018 prelims. Earlier close to candidates equal to 20 times the vacancies get shortlisted for the main exam.
Each of the three sections in the prelims: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability will have separate time limit. Candidates shall have to complete each section within 20 minutes. While English language will carry a total of 30 marks, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability will carry a total of 35 marks each.
Likewise, for the group exercise and interview phase the overall marks scored in both the objective and descriptive paper of main exam will be considered. Candidates numbering up to 3 times of the vacancies will be shortlisted for this phase.