SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. As per the reports, the result is likely to be declared by the end of August or in early September 2025. The preliminary examination was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, across various centres in the country.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer (PO), including 41 backlog vacancies.

When will the SBI PO Prelims 2025 result be released?

While the official announcement date is awaited, the SBI PO Prelims Result is expected shortly. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear in the Mains exam, which is tentatively scheduled for September 2025. Admit cards for the Mains examination are usually released a week prior to the exam.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability, with a total duration of one hour.

How to check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

Step 1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Careers' section on the homepage

Step 3. Select 'Recruitment Results'

Step 4. Click on the link for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

Step 5. Enter the required credentials: Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 6. Download and print the result for future use

What after Prelims?

Candidates who clear the preliminary round will proceed to the SBI PO Mains examination. Those who do not qualify will not be eligible for further stages. The final selection involves three phases - Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the SBI Careers portal for updates regarding result declaration and further procedures.