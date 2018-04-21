SBI Announces Recruitment Of More Than 2000 Probationary Officers; Know How To Apply State Bank of India has announced recruitment for more than 2000 probationary officers.

SBI PO 2018 Recruitment: How to Apply?



Step one: Go to the careers portal on the official SBI website: www.sbi.co.in/careers/



Step two: Click on the official notification on the top right corner of the page.



Step three: In official advertisement, you will find the Apply Now link.



Step four: You will first need to register for the exam by providing some basic information like your name, mobile number and email id.



Step five: After successful registration, you will receive your registration id and password on the email and mobile number provided during registration.



Step six: Login using your generated credentials. Enter all the required information and upload your signature and photograph.



Step seven: Verify all the details filled. Make sure that there is no mistake in the application form.



Step eight: Pay the application fee. After successful payment of application fee an e-receipt will be generated. Download the e-receipt and the completed application form for future reference.



SBI PO 2018 Application Fee



The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 600 and for all other categories is Rs. 100.



