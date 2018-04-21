SBI Announces Recruitment Of More Than 2000 Probationary Officers; Know How To Apply

SBI PO 2018 Recruitment: How to Apply?
Step one: Go to the careers portal on the official SBI website: www.sbi.co.in/careers/
Step two: Click on the official notification on the top right corner of the page.
Step three: In official advertisement, you will find the Apply Now link.
Step four: You will first need to register for the exam by providing some basic information like your name, mobile number and email id.
Step five: After successful registration, you will receive your registration id and password on the email and mobile number provided during registration.
Step six: Login using your generated credentials. Enter all the required information and upload your signature and photograph.
Step seven: Verify all the details filled. Make sure that there is no mistake in the application form.
Step eight: Pay the application fee. After successful payment of application fee an e-receipt will be generated. Download the e-receipt and the completed application form for future reference.
SBI PO 2018 Application Fee
