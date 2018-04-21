SBI PO 2018: Application Process Begins Today; Check Important Dates State Bank of India has begun the application process for selection of Probationary Officers (PO). The SBI PO 2018 registration begins today.

State Bank of India has begun the application process for selection of Probationary Officers (PO). The SBI PO 2018 registration begins today on the official website. The total number of vacancies advertised is 2118 including 118 vacancies for PWD candidates. There are also 38 backlog vacancies which will be filled in this recruitment. The preliminary exam will be held in July 2018. The complete recruitment process will be over by November 2018.



Anyone with a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for the vacancies. Those in the final year or semester of their degree can also apply provisionally.



Important Dates



Online registration dates: April 21 to May 13, 2018

Payment of the application fee: April 21 to May 13, 2018

Download of call letters for online preliminary examination: June 18, 2018

Online Preliminary examination dates: July 1, 7, and 8, 2018

Result of Preliminary examination: July 15, 2018

Download of main exam admit card: July 20, 2018

Online Main examination: August 4, 2018

Result of Main examination: August 20, 2018



Number of Chances



For general candidates, permissible number of chances is 4. For general (PWD), OBC, and OBC (PWD) candidates, permissible number of chances is 7. For all other categories, there is no limit to number of attempts.



Click here for more



