SBI PO 2018: Application Process Begins Today; Check Important Dates
New Delhi: State Bank of India has begun the application process for selection of Probationary Officers (PO). The SBI PO 2018 registration begins today on the official website. The total number of vacancies advertised is 2118 including 118 vacancies for PWD candidates. There are also 38 backlog vacancies which will be filled in this recruitment. The preliminary exam will be held in July 2018. The complete recruitment process will be over by November 2018.
Anyone with a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for the vacancies. Those in the final year or semester of their degree can also apply provisionally.
Important Dates
Online registration dates: April 21 to May 13, 2018 Payment of the application fee: April 21 to May 13, 2018 Download of call letters for online preliminary examination: June 18, 2018 Online Preliminary examination dates: July 1, 7, and 8, 2018 Result of Preliminary examination: July 15, 2018 Download of main exam admit card: July 20, 2018 Online Main examination: August 4, 2018 Result of Main examination: August 20, 2018
Number of Chances
For general candidates, permissible number of chances is 4. For general (PWD), OBC, and OBC (PWD) candidates, permissible number of chances is 7. For all other categories, there is no limit to number of attempts.