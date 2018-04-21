SBI Invites Application For 2118 PO Vacancy; Check Your Eligibility Here State Bank of India (SBI) has notified recruitment of 2000 probationary officers. Check eligibility criteria

State Bank of India (SBI) has notified recruitment of 2000 probationary officers . Apart from the 200 vacancies, there are 118 vacancies for PWD candidates and 38 backlog vacancies for hearing impaired candidates. The recruitment process which begins today with the commencement of online registration will end in November with the declaration of final result. The selection process will be conducted in three stages - Preliminary Examination, Main examination, and Group Exercise and Interview.The online registration for the SBI PO recruitment began today on the bank's official website and will conclude on May 13, 2018. One of the key points to keep in mind while applying for the vacancies is that an applicant must fulfill all eligibility criteria. Candidates who qualify the first two stages of selection will have to produce proofs of their eligibility when they appear for the group exercise and interview.Here we break down the eligibility criteria as advertised by SBI in the PO recruitment notification:1. The candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/university.2. Those in the final year/semester of their degree program can also apply provisionally. They will need to provide proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 31, 2018 at the time of the interview.3. The lower age limit is 21 years, that is, the candidate should not have been born later than April 1, 1997. The upper age limit is 30 years, that is, the candidate should not have been born before April 2, 1988. Candidates belonging to OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) category will be allowed a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Persons domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir during the period January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1989, will be allowed a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. 4. For PWD (SC/ST) candidates relaxation in age limit is for 15 years, for PWD (OBC) candidates, it is 13 years and for PWD candidates of general category 10 years relaxation in upper age limit is permissible.