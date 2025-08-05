Thieves Try To Steal ATM In Maharashtra Using SUV, Fail. Case Registered

Four thieves tried to break an ATM and pull it away with the help of an SUV in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city but failed in their attempt and fled, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered in this connection against the unidentified thieves, they said.

The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am on Monday at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) located at the Shahnoorwadi branch of the country's largest lender State Bank of India.

Four persons came in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and tied the ATM to it with a yellow coloured belt. They tried to pull the ATM with the help of the vehicle but did not succeed, a police official said.

The thieves also damaged the CCTV cameras installed inside the ATM cabin and tried to open the cash dispensing machine with the help of a screw driver, but failed in that also and fled, he said.

Following a complaint by the bank's branch manager, a case was registered at the Jawaharnagar police station on Monday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for theft, mischief and common intention in criminal act, the official said.

