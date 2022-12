All five thieves have been identified;one was arrested, and four are on the run.

A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from Bellandur, a suburb in south-east Bengaluru, at 2.45 am on Saturday night.

The ATMs were of Bank Of Baroda, and the kiosk had Rs 3.13 lakh in cash.

After taking out the money from the kiosk, they threw it in outer Bengaluru.

In security camera footage of the incident, they can be seen fleeing in an open-back truck with the ATM machine.