Bengaluru Lawyer Stabs Brother To Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested

A dispute between two advocate siblings turned tragic as the younger one stabbed his elder brother to death during a heated argument over ancestral property in Bengaluru on Friday morning. The incident took place around 11:30 am when the accused, Nagendra (30), visited his brother, 35-year-old Srikanta, at his residence in the Bommanahalli area.

According to the police, the siblings' father, Thimmappa, had converted agricultural land into a residential layout and built over 65 houses some decades ago. Their father died two years ago, and since then, the two brothers have been fighting over their inheritance of the property.

When Nagendra reached Srikanta's house, they engaged in yet another argument over the property. In a fit of rage, Nagendra picked up a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his brother multiple times in the chest.

Srikanta, who was married and had a 5-year-old son, was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries around 1:30 pm, police said.

The accused has been arrested, the police added.