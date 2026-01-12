Bengaluru Woman, 55, Hacked To Death On Busy Road

A 55-year-old woman was murdered with a machete on a busy road in North Bengaluru on Monday, triggering panic and outrage among locals.

The incident occurred in Kudurugere village when the victim, Drakshayini, was returning home after visiting her grandson's school to serve him lunch. Police said the assailant arrived on a motorcycle, intercepted Drakshayini on the road, and suddenly attacked her with a machete, slitting her neck before fleeing the scene.

The woman died on the spot, with her body lying in a pool of blood. Police said the weapon, allegedly used in the crime, was found near the body.

The attack took place in the afternoon when several people were present on the road, leaving residents stunned. Following the incident, Police officials, along with a forensic team, visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Drakshayini's family members suspect a relative of committing the murder and claimed that the murder was premeditated. A case has been registered, and statements from family members have been recorded.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who is currently on the run.