NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment Begins: 10 Points For Applicants

Comments
NABARD AM (RDBS) Recruitment 2018: Important Points For Applicants
- Candidates shall have to apply at the official website nabard.org.
- Queries, if any, can be forwarded to the Bank through "Candidate Grievance Lodging and Redressal Mechanism" at http://cgrs.ibps.in/.
- Vacancies are available in the given disciplines: general, animal husbandry, chartered accountant, economics, environmental engineering, food processing/ food technology, forestry, land development (soil science)/ agriculture, minor irrigation (water resources) and social work.
- Out of the total number of vacancies, 46 are for general discipline; again out of which 4 will be reserved for candidates belonging to PWBD category.
- 'The candidate may apply only for discipline of his/her choice. In case of multiple applications across or within disciplines from same candidate, only the last application submitted by him / her will be considered valid and fee against all other applications will be forfeited.'
- The minimum educational qualification required to apply is graduation. 'All educational qualifications should have been obtained from Universities / Institutions incorporated by an Act of Central or State legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section - 3 of UGC Act 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification,' reads the official job notification.
- Applicants must be in the age group of 21-30 years as on 1 March 2018. Upper age limit relaxation norms can be found in the official notification.
- The preliminary examination is qualifying in nature; the final merit list will be decided on the scores of main exam and interview taken together.
- Pre exam training will be provided to candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWBD category. The training will be given in English/ Hindi medium and candidates have to give their options during registration. Candidates shall also have to make their own arrangement for stay.
- Due to the popularity of the job, the website of NABARD may slow down on the last date of registration. In order to avoid the inconvenience, candidates are suggested to apply at the earliest.
Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News