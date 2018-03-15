NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment Begins: 10 Points For Applicants NABARD has invited online applications from job aspirants till 2 April 2018. Preliminary examination for the recruitment will be held on 12 May followed by the main exam on 6 June.

Share EMAIL PRINT NABARD Asst Manager Recruitment 2018: Know How To Apply, Eligibility,Exam Pattern, Other Details New Delhi: Online registration for Assistant Manager recruitment at NABARD or National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has begun. The recruitment to the Grade A post in Rural Development Banking Service is being done for 92 vacant positions. NABARD has invited online applications from job aspirants till 2 April 2018. Preliminary examination for the recruitment will be held on 12 May followed by the main exam on 6 June. Before the online registration, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility; NABARD will verify the eligibility of the candidates at interview and on joining as well. 'If at that stage, it is found that any information furnished in the ON-LINE application is false/ incorrect or if according to NABARD, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and he/she will not be allowed to appear for interview or to join the service,' clarifies the bank.



NABARD AM (RDBS) Recruitment 2018: Important Points For Applicants Candidates shall have to apply at the official website nabard.org.

Queries, if any, can be forwarded to the Bank through "Candidate Grievance Lodging and Redressal Mechanism" at http://cgrs.ibps.in/.

Vacancies are available in the given disciplines: general, animal husbandry, chartered accountant, economics, environmental engineering, food processing/ food technology, forestry, land development (soil science)/ agriculture, minor irrigation (water resources) and social work.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 46 are for general discipline; again out of which 4 will be reserved for candidates belonging to PWBD category.

'The candidate may apply only for discipline of his/her choice. In case of multiple applications across or within disciplines from same candidate, only the last application submitted by him / her will be considered valid and fee against all other applications will be forfeited.'

The minimum educational qualification required to apply is graduation. 'All educational qualifications should have been obtained from Universities / Institutions incorporated by an Act of Central or State legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section - 3 of UGC Act 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification,' reads the official job notification.

Applicants must be in the age group of 21-30 years as on 1 March 2018. Upper age limit relaxation norms can be found in the official notification.

The preliminary examination is qualifying in nature; the final merit list will be decided on the scores of main exam and interview taken together.

Pre exam training will be provided to candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWBD category. The training will be given in English/ Hindi medium and candidates have to give their options during registration. Candidates shall also have to make their own arrangement for stay.

Due to the popularity of the job, the website of NABARD may slow down on the last date of registration. In order to avoid the inconvenience, candidates are suggested to apply at the earliest.

