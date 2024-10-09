Advertisement

NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

NABARD Grade A 2024: The mains exam will be conducted on October 20, 2024

Read Time: 2 mins

NABARD Grade A 2024: Candidates can check the admit card by visiting the official website.

NABARD Grade A 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued the admit card for the Grade-A Officers Mains Examination. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official NABARD website, nabard.org. The mains exam will be conducted on October 20, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 102 positions.

NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download
  
Step 1. Visit the official website, nabard.org 
Step 2. Click on the link titled "NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 2024" on the homepage  
Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen  
Step 4. Review and download the admit card  
Step 5. Print the admit card for future reference  

Assistant Manager Grade A Eligibility

General

Applicants must possess a Bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks.

Chartered Accountant
A Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution and membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), obtained on or before July 1, 2024.

Finance
A BBA (Finance/Banking) or BMS (Finance/Banking) degree from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD applicants).

Computer/Information Technology
 A four-year Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics, Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Instrumentation, Data Science, Machine Learning, or Artificial Intelligence from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD applicants).

Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Rajbhasha)

  • A Bachelor's degree from a recognized university in English or Hindi medium with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects, with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/PWBD applicants), or an equivalent aggregate, and a PG Diploma in Translation (minimum one year) in Hindi to English and vice versa
  • Candidates must have studied both English and Hindi for at least two years during their Bachelor's degree at any recognized University


