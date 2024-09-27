NABARD Announces 108 Vacancies For 10th Pass Candidates, Check Details

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), a Government of India-owned apex organsation, has issued a recruitment notification for 108 vacancies. Candidates who have completed their 10th standard are eligible to apply.

The application process begins on October 2, 2024, and will close on October 21, 2024. Interested individuals can submit their applications through the official website, nabard.org.

Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old as of October 1, 2024. Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 35,000.