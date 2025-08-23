Air Hostess Gets Package Worth This Many Lakhs; Know Eligibility, Selection Process

Air Hostess Salary Package And Benefits: A career as an air hostess is more than just traveling on flights and glamour-it offers lucrative salary packages, career growth opportunities, and the chance to explore the world. In India, becoming an air hostess (cabin crew) requires the right mix of training, fitness, and communication skills. For those aspiring to work in the skies, here is a detailed look at the eligibility, selection process, courses, and salary packages associated with this profession.

Why The Job Stands Out

The role of an air hostess goes beyond assisting passengers during flights. Safety, communication, and professionalism are key responsibilities. Cabin crew members are trained not only in customer service but also in emergency response, first aid, and safety procedures. Since presentation, grooming, and personality also play a crucial role, the profession is considered highly rewarding, both financially and professionally.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Minimum 12th pass from any stream.

Height Requirements: 155 cm for women, 170 cm for men.

Other Requirements: Weight proportionate to height, valid passport, medical fitness, and strong communication skills. Some airlines prefer unmarried candidates.

Age Limit

For most domestic airlines, the age limit is 18-26 years, while for international airlines, it ranges between 21-28 years.

Courses To Pursue

Aspiring candidates can opt for professional aviation courses such as:

Diploma in Aviation Hospitality & Travel Management (6-12 months, DGCA approved)

Certificate in Cabin Crew Training

Bachelor's in Aviation Management

Selection Process

Online application and CV submission

Written test covering general knowledge, English, and aptitude

Group discussion to assess communication and teamwork skills

Personal interview for personality and skill evaluation

Medical test for physical fitness

Training of 2-3 months upon selection

Salary and Perks

Domestic Airlines: Rs 4-6 lakh annually

International Airlines: Rs 5.5-15 lakh annually

Private Jets: Rs 6-10 lakh annually

The package varies based on airline, experience, and job location.

Key Benefits Of The Profession