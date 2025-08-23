Air Hostess Gets Package Worth This Many Lakhs; Know Eligibility, Selection Process

Air Hostess Salary Package And Benefits: A career as an air hostess is more than just traveling on flights and glamour-it offers lucrative salary packages, career growth opportunities, and the chance to explore the world. In India, becoming an air hostess (cabin crew) requires the right mix of training, fitness, and communication skills. For those aspiring to work in the skies, here is a detailed look at the eligibility, selection process, courses, and salary packages associated with this profession.
Why The Job Stands Out
The role of an air hostess goes beyond assisting passengers during flights. Safety, communication, and professionalism are key responsibilities. Cabin crew members are trained not only in customer service but also in emergency response, first aid, and safety procedures. Since presentation, grooming, and personality also play a crucial role, the profession is considered highly rewarding, both financially and professionally.
Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: Minimum 12th pass from any stream.
- Height Requirements: 155 cm for women, 170 cm for men.
- Other Requirements: Weight proportionate to height, valid passport, medical fitness, and strong communication skills. Some airlines prefer unmarried candidates.
Age Limit
For most domestic airlines, the age limit is 18-26 years, while for international airlines, it ranges between 21-28 years.
Courses To Pursue
Aspiring candidates can opt for professional aviation courses such as:
- Diploma in Aviation Hospitality & Travel Management (6-12 months, DGCA approved)
- Certificate in Cabin Crew Training
- Bachelor's in Aviation Management
Selection Process
- Online application and CV submission
- Written test covering general knowledge, English, and aptitude
- Group discussion to assess communication and teamwork skills
- Personal interview for personality and skill evaluation
- Medical test for physical fitness
- Training of 2-3 months upon selection
Salary and Perks
- Domestic Airlines: Rs 4-6 lakh annually
- International Airlines: Rs 5.5-15 lakh annually
- Private Jets: Rs 6-10 lakh annually
The package varies based on airline, experience, and job location.
Key Benefits Of The Profession
- Attractive salary and steady career growth
- Global travel opportunities
- Enhanced professional and soft skills
- Teamwork-driven and dynamic work environment