BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 3,588 Posts Closes Today, Check Direct Link To Apply

​BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF) is set to close the online application process for the recruitment of Constable (Tradesman) today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official recruitment portal - rectt.bsf.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3,588 vacancies across various trades.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have cleared Class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognised board. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 25 years as of the closing date of the application window.



Selection Process



Candidates will be shortlisted through multiple stages of evaluation, including:

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Written Examination (via CBT or OMR mode)

Documentation and Trade Test

Medical Examination (DME/RME)

For those appearing through OMR-based exams, BSF has cautioned that answer sheets with incomplete or incorrectly filled mandatory fields such as name, roll number, category, or trade details will not be accepted.

Application Fee

Rs 100 examination fee + Rs 50 service charges + 18% GST for candidates from UR, EWS, and OBC categories (to be paid via CSC using debit/credit card or net banking).

Exempted: Women, candidates from SC/ST categories, serving BSF personnel, and ex-servicemen.

How To Apply For BSF Constable Recruitment 2025

Candidates can submit their applications by following these steps:

Go to the official BSF recruitment portal - rectt.bsf.gov.in

Click on the 'BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025 - Apply Online' link.

Register by entering basic details and creating login credentials.

Log in with the registered ID and password.

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

For detailed instructions and updates, candidates are advised to check the official BSF website.